CryptoBlades 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00013428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.41 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,379 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

