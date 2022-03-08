CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Down 1.2% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $43,304.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

