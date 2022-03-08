Cryptonovae (YAE) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,781.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.51 million and $10,781.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,299,654 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

