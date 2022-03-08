CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Down 6% This Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00028925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $84,870.22 and $159.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

