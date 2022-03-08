CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.02 Million

Analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will post $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. CURO Group reported sales of $196.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.