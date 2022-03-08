Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CW opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.