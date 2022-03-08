CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $106.83

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.83, but opened at $103.96. CVR Partners shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 1,036 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.25%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 159.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

