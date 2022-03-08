CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,222.73

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,222.73 ($29.12) and traded as low as GBX 1,594 ($20.89). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,656 ($21.70), with a volume of 172,864 shares traded.

CVSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.31) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.00) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,909.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,222.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11.

In related news, insider Richard Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £22,240 ($29,140.46). Also, insider Richard Fairman acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($28.83) per share, with a total value of £19,954 ($26,145.18).

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

