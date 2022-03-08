CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.60 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $9,520.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

