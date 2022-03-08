CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS: CYBN – Get Rating) is one of 680 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) N/A -71.99% -67.25% CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

This table compares CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -2.57 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors $1.14 billion $51.13 million -18.80

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE). CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) 0 1 4 0 2.80 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Competitors 182 707 1007 20 2.45

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 974.34%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.61%. Given CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) rivals beat CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company was founded by Paul Glavine, Eric So, and John Kanakis on October 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.