Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.68

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 28875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclo Therapeutics (CTDH)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.