D Keith Grossman Buys 3,200 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 561,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

