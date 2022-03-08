DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.