DAFI Protocol (DAFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $638,561.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $638,561.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00034183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00105121 BTC.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,887,312 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

