Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading 7.7% Higher

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

