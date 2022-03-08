DAOventures (DVD) One Day Volume Tops $505.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $307,894.31 and $505.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009820 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

