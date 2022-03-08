Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.31. 19,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,257,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

