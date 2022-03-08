Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DARE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 13,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,792. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
