Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DARE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 13,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,792. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

