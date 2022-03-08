Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $2,980,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 44,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

