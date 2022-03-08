Darwinia Commitment Token Price Tops $29.53 on Major Exchanges (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $196,901.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $29.53 or 0.00076376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00104763 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

KTON is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 89,705 coins and its circulating supply is 39,121 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

