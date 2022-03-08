Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $196.10 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Dash has a market cap of $967.22 million and approximately $196.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $91.11 or 0.00231977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,615,849 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

