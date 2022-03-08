DAV Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $691,524.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $958,233.76 and approximately $691,524.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.67 or 0.99472621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00255246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

