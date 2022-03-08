David John Isaac Sells 5,091 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cactus stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 1,873,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

