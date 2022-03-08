Dean Kaye Sells 1,820 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) CFO Dean Kaye sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $10,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dean Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83.

On Thursday, January 6th, Dean Kaye sold 3,128 shares of Advantage Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $23,022.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 557,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,926. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ADV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 323.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 642,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 176,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

