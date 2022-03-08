Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,125.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $157,249.99 and $3,125.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00105166 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

