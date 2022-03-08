DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $54.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,644,820 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

