DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $54.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010270 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,644,820 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

