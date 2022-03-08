DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $651,913.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

