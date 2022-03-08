DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $518,554.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.35 or 0.06604138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.31 or 0.99505342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045564 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,557 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.