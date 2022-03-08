Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Up 11.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.90. 23,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 631,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Specifically, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.