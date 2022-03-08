DeGate Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.98 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00042721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.14 or 0.06520038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,470.09 or 0.99731820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045258 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

