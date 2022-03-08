DeHive Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $217,646.74 and $139,746.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.