Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

NYSE DK opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,835 shares of company stock worth $7,899,975. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.