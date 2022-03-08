Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

