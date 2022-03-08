Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 1912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

