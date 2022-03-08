DePay Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $854,656.81 and $424.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.06 or 0.06543421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,407.52 or 0.99941161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045162 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

