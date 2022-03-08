DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $58.83 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $831,513.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

