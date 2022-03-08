Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.79. 186,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,412,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DM. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 817,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 406,480 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

