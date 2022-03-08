Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1094062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

