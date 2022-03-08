DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $280.25 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00230939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034882 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

