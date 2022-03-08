Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,090 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.73% of PCSB Financial worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCSB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.
In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
PCSB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.
