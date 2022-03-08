Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of HUYA worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 136.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $8,712,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

