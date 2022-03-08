Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,898,082 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of B2Gold worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

