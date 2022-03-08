Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Nexa Resources worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NEXA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

