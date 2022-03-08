Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.05% of United Security Bancshares worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 over the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

