Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.75% of Ardmore Shipping worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.62. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

