Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of LCNB worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LCNB by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

LCNB Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.