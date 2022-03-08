Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.64 Million Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.90% of Genie Energy worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.52 million, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is -499.92%.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.