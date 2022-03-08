Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,873,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

GRUB opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile (Get Rating)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.