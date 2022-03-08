Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of TETRA Technologies worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 166,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

